Mitch McConnell visits Owensboro, announces new bridge construction between Ohio and Muhlenberg counties

Senate Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell visited the Green River Area Development District where he held a press conference announcing infrastructure investment in western Kentucky.
The main reason for his visit was to celebrate a major bridge enhancement that is made possible via a federal grant of over $17 million.
The new railroad bridge will be built underneath the existing Rockport bridge that connects Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. It will be the heart of the rail line that runs from Paducah to Louisville.
The new bridge will feature an innovative design, that will also allow for the bridge to raise and lower to let barges pass through. Officials expect it to have a big impact on economic development along Green River.
Also announced by Senator McConnell was the allotment of over $6 billion in Kentucky infrastructure improvement over the next five years.
Work on the new bridge is expected to begin in 2023.