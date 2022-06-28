Moped driver dies after crash in Henderson

A moped driver died from his injuries after a crash that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday night, according to police.
The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Sand Lane and Fairground Lane around 9 p.m. on Monday. Officers say the crash was between an SUV and a moped.
HPD says the SUV and a moped being driven by 58-year-old Ricky Brown of Henderson crashed near the intersection.
The people inside the SUV weren't hurt, but Brown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other details were released on the crash, which remains under investigation.
HPD says anyone who may have more information on the incident can call the department at (270) 831-1295.