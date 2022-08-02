More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding -- many requiring insulin or other care -- resident says

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 741 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain has already fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the same saturated grounds across the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Newburgh, Melody Hill, Darmstadt, Kasson, and Hebbardsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&