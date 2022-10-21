More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville

There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the event, including 18 second chance employers. Some employers will also be offering on-site interviews.
Available positions include full time, part time, and seasonal positions of all kinds, including entry level, remote, and experienced management positions.
Interested individuals are asked to pre-register for the event online. You can pre-register by clicking here.
You can RSVP for the event on Facebook, and follow the Jobs - Hopkins County Kentucky page for updates.
The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.