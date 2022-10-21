 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville

  • 0
Supzersized Job Fair in Madisonville

There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the event, including 18 second chance employers. Some employers will also be offering on-site interviews.

Available positions include full time, part time, and seasonal positions of all kinds, including entry level, remote, and experienced management positions.

Interested individuals are asked to pre-register for the event online. You can pre-register by clicking here.

You can RSVP for the event on Facebook, and follow the Jobs - Hopkins County Kentucky page for updates.

The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you