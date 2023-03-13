Morganfield families honoring lives lost too soon

A Morganfield, Kentucky family is on a mission to help other honor the lives of their loved ones, that in most cases were gone too soon.
Despite the chilly weather over the weekend, people gathered in Morganfield City Park to share stories of the friends and family.
Tina Harper organized the balloon release in honor of her brother, who went missing 17 years ago while on his way to work.
The hope is that the balloon release can help those going through similar situations, in working through their feelings of loss.