Morganfield police officer resigns after being accused of 88 policy violations

An officer with the Morganfield Police Department resigned from his position after being accused of violating dozens of department policies, according to the department's chief of police.
Morganfield Police Department Chief Geoffrey Deibler says that after he was made aware of an internal issue, an investigation began into Officer Stefon Douglas.
Over the course of that several-day investigation, Chief Deibler says Ofc. Douglas was found to be in violation of several departmental policies.
During a search of Ofc. Douglas's cruiser, authorities said they found money and a scale from a traffic stop that hadn't been placed into MPD evidence. The investigation revealed that in total, Douglas had violated 88 policies, according to Chief Deibler.
We're told that Douglas was with the department about 8 years ago before taking a position in Henderson, and that he recently re-joined MPD just over a year ago.
Chief Deibler said that Douglas resigned from his position with the department following the investigation.
The Chief also tells us that Douglas will face criminal charges in the matter, and that his certification should be pulled by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice, disallowing him from working as an officer in a different community.