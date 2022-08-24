Morganfield woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Union County, Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a statement released by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Officials say 43-year-old Shelly Stallings of Morganfield pleaded guilty to all counts in an indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

According to court documents, Stallings and three co-defendants sprayed a chemical irritant, pepper spray, at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building. The co-defendants, including her husband Peter J. Schwartz, 49, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stallings was arrested back in February in Owensboro.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

You can see the full statement on Stallings' guilty plea here.