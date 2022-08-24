 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morganfield woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

  • Updated
  • 0
Shelly Stallings

Shelly Stallings (FBI)

A Union County, Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a statement released by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Officials say 43-year-old Shelly Stallings of Morganfield pleaded guilty to all counts in an indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

According to court documents, Stallings and three co-defendants sprayed a chemical irritant, pepper spray, at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building. The co-defendants, including her husband Peter J. Schwartz, 49, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

 Stallings was arrested back in February in Owensboro.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

You can see the full statement on Stallings' guilty plea here.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you