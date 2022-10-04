Mother injured, baby killed after being hit by truck in Henderson County

A woman was sent to the hospital with injuries and her young child was killed after both were hit by a truck in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called to the 5000 block of KY 416 West in Robards around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision.
The sheriff's office says that according to reports from both subjects, 25-year-old Nathan Simmonds was driving his truck west on KY 416 West when he saw 25-year-old Alaina Majors at her mailbox.
As Simmons got closer to Majors, she stepped out in front of his truck, causing him to hit her, the sheriff's office says.
Authorities say the woman was carrying her 13-month-old daughter, Ellianna Majors, when she was hit. They say Ellianna was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henderson County Coroner's Office.
Majors was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
No other information has been released at this time.