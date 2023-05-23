Motorcycle rider hit by car in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A member of the motorcycle club, Rolling Thunder, was hit by a car and sent to the hospital, according to witnesses.
According to the president of the chapter, Tim Centers, the crash happened while en route to crossing the blue bridge into Indiana.
Centers tells 44News, he witnessed a pickup truck run a red light at the intersection of 4th and J.R. Miller Blvd in Owensboro.
Witnesses say several members had to swerve to avoid getting hit.
But one member, identified as Alton "Boots" Edwards, was hit by the truck.
We are told Edwards suffered several broken ribs and will be kept in the hospital overnight.
We are working to learn more about the driver who struck the rider and any possible citations they were issued.