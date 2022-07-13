Motorcyclist dies after serious crash in Owensboro

One person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving a motorcycle in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Around 9:50 a.m., the Owensboro Police Department said emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash at New Hartford Road and E. 27th Street.
Police later said that the motorcyclist who was involved in the crash had died at the hospital from his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries, according to police.
OPD said that both southbound New Hartford Road and E. 27th Street would likely be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction was completed.
The identity of the motorcyclist hasn't been released at this time.
