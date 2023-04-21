Motorcyclist dies in Friday morning Owensboro crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was killed in a crash that happened in Owensboro early Friday morning.
The Owensboro Police Department says around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on the Martin Luther King Jr. Loop.
Few details were released on the crash, but police said the motorcyclist died from their injuries.
The man who died was 40-years-old and from Owensboro, but his identity hasn't been released yet.
