Muhlenberg and Hancock counties among several eligible for replacement SNAP benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that several communities were eligible for replacement SNAP benefits, including two here in the Tri-State.
The announcement from the governor's office says that food purchased from SNAP that was lost because of power outages caused by March 3 storms could be replaced thanks to federal approval.
Local counties eligible for the replacement benefits include Muhlenberg County and Hancock County.
Other counties on the list include: Allen, Anderson, Butler, Clinton, Edmonson, Grant, Grayson, Harrison, Hart, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, McCreary, Meade, Monroe, Nelson, Robertson, Russell, Simpson, Spencer, Todd Trigg, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wolfe and Woodford.
“We moved swiftly to get approval to replace food lost during those severe storms, because there is nothing more important than being there for our people during challenges like this,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This support is essential to help Kentuckians continue to provide nutritious meals for their families.”
Gov. Beshear says that 40% replacement of SNAP benefits received Feb. 1 - Feb. 28 will be available, starting the morning of Saturday, April 8. Funds will be available in program members’ EBT accounts. SNAP recipients who have already requested and received a manual replacement because of the severe March 3 storms will not receive an automatic replacement.
Anyone with questions can call 855-306-8959.