Muhlenberg and Ohio counties place top 10 in harvests for Kentucky spring turkey hunting season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (KDFW) shared finalized numbers for the Bluegrass State's 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Season on Monday, and two of our local counties ranked among the best.

According to KDFW, 35,658 total turkeys were harvested this season. Most of those were gobblers, harvested by hunters using firearms.

The total finished just shy of 2010's record-setting harvest of over 36,000 turkeys.

Among the top 10 counties for turkey harvests was Ohio County, with 725 turkeys harvested, and Muhlenberg County, with 589.

You can see more of this season's stats below, or on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

Spring Hunting Stats Kentucky Turkey Season 2023

Spring Hunting Stats Kentucky Turkey Season 2023 (Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)

