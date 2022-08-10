 Skip to main content
Muhlenberg County Dispatch filling truck with donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims

  • Updated
Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch

Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch is filling this truck with donations for victims of severe flooding in eastern Kentucky

More efforts are being made in western Kentucky to help victims impacted by deadly flooding that recently hit eastern communities in the state.

Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says it's loading up a large white truck with donations to help support eastern Kentucky residents as they recover.

Donations being accepted include cleaning supplies (Pine Sol, brooms, shovels, mops, squeegees, other cleaners), heavy-duty garbage bags, water, non-perishable foods, toilet paper, paper towels, and gloves.

According to Central Dispatch, the truck will head to eastern Kentucky around 11 a.m. on Friday to drop off the donations. Members of Central Dispatch will also stick around to help with recovery efforts in any way they can.

Before the truck heads out, the public is encouraged to drop off donations at the Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch office, which is located at 504 Doss Dr. Suite B in Powderly. Central Dispatch says donations can be dropped off at any time, day or night.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, the floods in eastern Kentucky claimed at least 37 lives.

