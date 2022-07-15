Muhlenberg County Fair enters final weekend

The Muhlenberg county fair is well underway with a wide variety of events still taking place in the final stretch of the fair.
The fair lasts until Saturday, July 16th remaining events include breakaway roping, motocross events, and even a magic show.
On Friday, the fair opens at 5 P.M. with the exhibit hall opening at 5:30 P.M. With the fair ending at 10:00 P.M. with a $1,000 dollar cash prize given to one lucky fair-goer.
On Saturday, the gates will be opening early at 3 P.M with the Carnival beginning at 4 P.M.