Muhlenberg County Humane Society at full capacity, unable to take new animals in

The Muhlenberg County Humane Society in Greenville, Kentucky, says it's reached its limit on animals.
Officials with the humane society say they're currently taking care of about 100 animals, meaning that no new surrenders can be taken in at this time.
A statement from the humane society apologized and asked for the public's patience. "We are sorry for any inconveniences but we must take care of the ones we have and get them placed before taking on more," the humane society says.
The Muhlenberg County Humane Society is open from from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. They're also open from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet can visit the humane society at 615 Muhlenberg Dr. in Greenville, or online at muhlpets.com.
The humane society encourages the public to spay and neuter their pets.