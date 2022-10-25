Muhlenberg County shoplifting investigation leads to police pursuit

A shoplifting case escalates into a police chase in Muhlenberg County.
Central City Police say they were investigating the shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects trying to get away in a pick-up truck.
The two people were identified as 34-year-old William Bolton of Powderly and 31-year-old Whitley Settle of Central City.
Authorities say they clocked them going more than 100 mph before they nearly crashed head on with another vehicle.
Their charges include shoplifting, possession of meth, wanton endangerment, and fleeing from police.