Multiple areas of North Main Street closed in Greenville after two power poles damaged

There's a Thursday morning traffic alert for drivers in Greenville, Kentucky.
The Greenville Fire Department said around 11 a.m. that officials were at the scene of an incident in the area North Main Street.
According to GFD. two power poles were hit Thursday morning, causing several closures in the area.
According to the fire department:
- North Main Street is shut down from Greene Drive and Wilson Street
- East Depot is shut down from College Street to North Main Street
- West Depot is shut down from Cherry Street to North Main Street.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until crews can repair and replace the utility poles.