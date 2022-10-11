Multiple people displaced by late night apartment fire in Henderson

Multiple people were displaced after a late night apartment fire in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex at the corner of North Green Street and Crestview Drive just before midnight on Monday night.
When crews arrived, HFD says they found heavy fire venting from one of the six apartments at the complex.
HFD says the fire was put out quickly, but that all six units were damaged in the blaze, displacing residents from each unit.
No one was injured in the fire, and no cause has been released at this time.