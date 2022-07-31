Multiple people injured after explosion reported at Owensboro apartment building

At least four people were taken to the hospital after an explosion was reported at an apartment building in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday night.
The Owensboro Fire Department says units were sent to the area of Carter Road and Cavalcade Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday after an explosion was reported.
First responders arrived and found a single-story, four-unit apartment building on fire with flames shooting through the roof down the length of the building.
According to the fire department, a passerby helped several residents evacuate before first responders arrived.
At least four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance for various injuries as a result of the incident, according to OFD.
Multiple agencies were at the scene to assist in what the fire department called a high-risk situation.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.