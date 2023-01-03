 Skip to main content
Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning

  • Updated
Western Kentucky flooding

Drivers traveling in some areas of western Kentucky on Tuesday morning could have their route impacted by high waters and flooding.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that the following routes are areas that have water over the road:

Daviess County 

Closed with high water

  • KY 762 - 0 - 1

Ohio County

High Water

  • US 62 9-10
  • KY 1543  3 - 5
  • KY 2670 2 - 3
  •  KY 919 - 3 - 4

Closed with high water

  • US 231 - 9 - 10
  • KY 69 - 21 - 24

KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.

