Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning

Drivers traveling in some areas of western Kentucky on Tuesday morning could have their route impacted by high waters and flooding.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that the following routes are areas that have water over the road:
Daviess County
Closed with high water
- KY 762 - 0 - 1
Ohio County
High Water
- US 62 9-10
- KY 1543 3 - 5
- KY 2670 2 - 3
- KY 919 - 3 - 4
Closed with high water
- US 231 - 9 - 10
- KY 69 - 21 - 24
KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.