Mural depicting historical figures and scenes being created in downtown Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a new mural being created in downtown Morganfield.
The mural, which depicts historical figures and scenes, is being created on the wall of a building on East Main Street, near North Morgan Street.
The mural shows four individuals and three scenes.
So far it shows Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Lyle Williams, the founder of Maybelline Cosmetics, and his sister, Mabel Williams, and Jackie Robinson, the first Black baseball player in Major League Baseball, who was also stationed at Camp Breckinridge in Morganfield in 1944.
The mural will include scenes depicting coal mining and corn farming. It will also depict Camp Breckinridge, one of the largest German Prisoner of War camps in the southern United States during World War II and now houses the Earle C. Clements Job Corps.
Officials say that the estimated cost of the 35’x75’ mural is between $38,000 and $40,000. The project received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Local businesses have also donated significant funding towards the project, including $5,000 from Old National Bank, $5,000 from Big Rivers, and $5,000 from the Beverage Barn.
Morganfield Mayor Randy Greenwell has offered to donate funds from his own salary if the project costs run over the funding that has been raised.