Mural depicting historical figures and scenes being created in downtown Morganfield

A mural depicting historical figures and scenes is underway in downtown Morganfield. The project was first conceived in 2019 as a dream of Morganfield Mayor Randy Greenwell after meeting with artists Steve Kindrick Lane of Go Big Time Art and Rebecca Vincent of Mindseye Studio. The mural portrays the rich history of Morganfield and Union County on the wall of a building adjacent to property owned by the city at 115 East Main Street, which will be developed into a public park within the next few years.