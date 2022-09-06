 Skip to main content
Names released in fatal Smith Mills shooting

  • Updated
Kentucky State Police

Authorities have identified the three people who died in a shooting incident that happened in Smith Mills, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police says 27-year-old Mason C. Quinn, 26-year-old Arianna L. Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua L. Mallory are the ones who died. KSP says all three were from Henderson.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night when authorities were called to a shooting at a home on KY 136 West in Smith Mills.

KSP said they arrived at the scene to find a man and woman outside who appeared to have been shot. Another man was found with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

No other details have been released on the incident at this time.

