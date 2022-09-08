Nearly $100M in recovery funds has been approved since tornadoes hit Kentucky, FEMA says

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, otherwise known as FEMA, say that nearly $100 million in funding has been approved for Kentuckians impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes.
FEMA says that in total, more than $95.7 million in disaster recovery funding has been approved over the nine months that have passed since tornadoes hit the Bluegrass State.
According to FEMA, that figure includes more than $15.8 million in housing assistance and other essential disaster-related needs, and more than $59.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.
In the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes, 16 Kentucky counties were designated for federal assistance, including Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Ohio counties, to name those in our area.
Dozens of people were killed in the Dec. 10 tornadoes, with multiple fatalities in western Kentucky.