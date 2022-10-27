Nearly $8M in funding announced for victims of violent crimes in Kentucky

New support was announced for victims of violent crimes in Kentucky on Thursday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says $7,983,444 in grant funding is being distributed to 56 different groups and projects that support victims of violent crimes.
A news release from the governor's office says the funds are coming from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Gov. Beshear says the funding will ensure support for victims and survivors of crime, despite the reduction in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) awards.
Organizations in our area receiving a portion of the funding include Owensboro Area Shelter & Information Services (OASIS), which will receive $200,000.
