Neglected, abandoned dog rescued in Muhlenberg County; Criminal charges expected

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A neglected dog was recently rescued in Muhlenberg County, and police say they expect to file criminal charges.
The Muhlenberg County Humane Society and the Central City Police Department rescued the dog.
According to the humane society, the dog was tied to a fence and abandoned, left without food, water, shelter, and medical treatment.
Since officers helped rescue the neglected animal, they gave him a police-themed name - "Fivo."
The humane society is collecting donations to help support Fivo's recovery. Donations can be made at paypal.me/muhlenbergpets or via the post on Facebook.
As of Tuesday, nearly $1,000 had been raised for Fivo.
If you live in Muhlenberg County and suspect any type of animal abuse, you're encouraged to contact the humane society.