Neighborhood cleanup days planned in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Several neighborhood cleanup days are on the calendar in Owensboro.
The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance will host the first neighborhood cleanup from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.
All residents in the cleanup area are encouraged to help beautify the neighborhood by picking up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled day.
Neighborhood cleanup days are also on the calendar for Shifley-York, Seven Hills, and Old Owensboro neighborhoods for June 10, June 17 , and June 24 respectively.
The sanitation department will be providing free curbside pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires, and other items. Residents are asked to place items curbside by the Friday night before their scheduled pickup day.
If you have large items, call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or e-mail cityaction@owensboro.org by May 17 to schedule pick-up. Smaller items must be bagged or boxed. The sanitation crews can't collect construction debris/materials, yard waste, dirt, paint, or any type of liquid.
Boundaries for your neighborhood alliance can be found at https://services.owensboro.org/maps/citizen-information.