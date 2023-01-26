New $5M distillery coming to Henderson, creating 12 new full-time jobs

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky came together on Thursday to announce a new economic development.
During Thursday's announcement, officials said that a new $5 million distillery was coming to Henderson, creating 12 new full-time jobs.
Henderson Distilling Co. is establishing the new distillery on the former Henderson Municipal Power & Light campus in the city's downtown.
"The Henderson Distilling Co. is excited to bring this project to Henderson and rekindle the robust pre-Prohibition history of such a beautiful community," says Henderson Distilling Co. co-founder and president Andrew Powell. "We are grateful for our state and local leaders that have partnered with us to bring this opportunity to fruition. Bourbon is distinctly American and fully enmeshed in Kentucky's vibrant landscape. We are thrilled to establish our company in Henderson."
While the new Henderson Distilling Co. facility will rehabilitate the old HMPL building, creating a full production distillery, it will also create a corresponding tourism and retail space.
According to a news release, the company's targeted average pay is $22.56 per hour including benefits.