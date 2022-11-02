 Skip to main content
New art exhibition on display at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville

Chloes Garden

"Chloes Garden" from the "Selections from Side by Side" exhibit

Community members in the Madisonville, Kentucky area are invited to view a new gallery that's on display now.

The "Selections from Side by Side" touring exhibition is now on display at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts's Anne P. Baker Gallery on the campus of Madisonville Community College.

Officials say the exhibition is comprised of 40 works, all of which are for sale. Purchases support the Arts for All Kentucky organization, which is the exhibition's sponsor.

Through the Side by Side program, students participate in a series of classes, after which they partner with a professional artist in their community to create a collaborative work of art.

“The Side by Side program is designed to offer a creative outlet for students, reinforce positive self-image, and highlight the importance of arts education in the development of children and youth with disabilities,” the program’s website says.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Glema Center event days. Madisonville Community College is located at 2000 College Dr. in Madisonville.

You can check out some of the artwork from the Selections from Side by Side exhibition below.

Several works within the "Selections from Side by Side" exibition

