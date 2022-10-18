New building unveiled for tornado relief efforts in Hopkins County

More than 10 months after a tornado ripped through the area, the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee has unveiled a new facility to store donated items.
"This building is essential to store donated donated building materials to rebuild those houses, as well as appliances and furnishing that people need to get back home," said committee member Kim Gilliam.
On Tuesday, the Committee unveiled the 6,000 square feet building- in a rural area of Morton's Gap, Kentucky..
However, this is only the start of the county's reconstruction phase. Committee members estimate there are still 10-15 people living in temporary housing following the destruction, and the priority is getting them into permanent homes as soon as possible.
"Thankfully we are in the reconstruction phase, houses are being rebuilt. So right now we continue to build houses as fast as we can build them," said Gilliam.
Although rebuilding has been a tedious job, Gilliam says the county is confident that they are turning a corner in the right direction.
The Committee says they are determined to continue the rebuilding efforts, and say they couldn't do it without the outpouring of support from community members.
"There's more to do, and we're gonna keep working until we get our city rebuilt and get our families back home. I just want to thank everybody during this difficult time, we appreciate and it means a lot to us and we're gonna keep going," said Gilliam.