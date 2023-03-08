 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New court date set for Hopkins County murder suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Dennis Stone mug shot

A Madisonville, Kentucky man accused of murder had a pretrial conference on Wednesday morning.

The pretrial conference for Dennis Stone took place in Hopkins County Circuit Court at 9 a.m.

As the result of Wednesday morning's hearing, Stone had another pretrial conference scheduled for April 25 at 1 p.m., court officials tell 44News.

Stone was scheduled to go to trial back in January, but a mistrial was declared before jury selections were completed because of a "procedural error," officials said.

Stone is accused of shooting and killing Nicole Merrell outside a gas station in Earlington back in 2020, injuring her small child in the process. The child was taken to the hospital, and survived.

We will continue to provide updates on the case.

