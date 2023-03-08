New court date set for Hopkins County murder suspect

A Madisonville, Kentucky man accused of murder had a pretrial conference on Wednesday morning.
The pretrial conference for Dennis Stone took place in Hopkins County Circuit Court at 9 a.m.
As the result of Wednesday morning's hearing, Stone had another pretrial conference scheduled for April 25 at 1 p.m., court officials tell 44News.
Stone was scheduled to go to trial back in January, but a mistrial was declared before jury selections were completed because of a "procedural error," officials said.
Stone is accused of shooting and killing Nicole Merrell outside a gas station in Earlington back in 2020, injuring her small child in the process. The child was taken to the hospital, and survived.
