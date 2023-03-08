New court date set for Hopkins County murder suspect

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown... Olmsted Dam...and Cairo. .River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points by early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday, March 18. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&