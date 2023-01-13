New dispatchers needed in Henderson County

New emergency service dispatchers are needed in Henderson County, Kentucky.
A hiring posting from Henderson 911 Emergency Communications says that dispatch is now hiring with pay starting at $18.42 hourly, plus shift differential and overtime opportunities.
The job posting says the positions also offer health, dental, and vision insurance, plus paid training and certifications and more.
Anyone interested in applying can do so on the City of Henderson's website, with more information on the position available there as well.