New dispatchers needed in Hopkins County

911 dispatcher file photo

There's a job opportunity for individuals looking to make a positive impact in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Officials at Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch said Thursday that the organization was hiring new dispatchers.

Part time and full time positions are available, for both new and lateral applicants.

To get an application, just click here, or visit madisonvilleliving.com/madisonville-police-department and click on the picture above "employment opportunities." Applications can be completed and turned in at the Madisonville Police Department at 99 E. Center St.

Anyone who thinks they may be interested in the position but is unsure about the responsibilities of a dispatcher can contact 911 Supervisor Chris King by email at cking@madisonvillepd.com.

