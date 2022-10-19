New grant program encourages Kentucky schools to reduce diesel emissions by replacing aging buses

A new grant program announced by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday is geared towards replacing aging school buses across the state.
Gov. Beshear says that the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program is providing $310,643 towards reducing diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the Commonwealth.
All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through the grant program, which will reimburse up to 25% of the total cost of the purchase of a replacement school bus. The governor says that grant recipients will be responsible for the remaining 75%.
The announcement from the governor explains that diesel exhaust contains a mixture of fine particles, nitrogen oxides, and more than 40 hazardous air pollutants.
“Let’s make it a priority to replace these older buses,” said Gov. Beshear. “By reducing diesel school bus emissions and improving air quality, we’ll be protecting the health of our most valuable resource – our children.”
According to Gov. Beshear, priority for the grant funding will be given to applicants that are in an area not meeting current air quality standards, proposals that achieve the most cost-effective emission reductions, and applications that demonstrate the greatest reductions in emissions.
The deadline to apply for the funding is Nov. 4, and successful applicants will have until Sept. 30, 2023, to complete their projects.
To apply, visit the Kentucky Division for Air Quality's website by clicking here.