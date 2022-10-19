New grant program encourages Kentucky schools to reduce diesel emissions by replacing aging buses

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
low relative humidity and gusty southwest winds FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076,
077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086,
086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081,
082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and
094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and
022.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108,
109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. This is all of southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

New grant program encourages Kentucky schools to reduce diesel emissions by replacing aging buses

  • Updated
  • 0
School Bus

A new grant program announced by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday is geared towards replacing aging school buses across the state.

Gov. Beshear says that the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program is providing $310,643 towards reducing diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the Commonwealth.

All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through the grant program, which will reimburse up to 25% of the total cost of the purchase of a replacement school bus. The governor says that grant recipients will be responsible for the remaining 75%.

The announcement from the governor explains that diesel exhaust contains a mixture of fine particles, nitrogen oxides, and more than 40 hazardous air pollutants.

“Let’s make it a priority to replace these older buses,” said Gov. Beshear. “By reducing diesel school bus emissions and improving air quality, we’ll be protecting the health of our most valuable resource – our children.”

According to Gov. Beshear, priority for the grant funding will be given to applicants that are in an area not meeting current air quality standards, proposals that achieve the most cost-effective emission reductions, and applications that demonstrate the greatest reductions in emissions.

The deadline to apply for the funding is Nov. 4, and successful applicants will have until Sept. 30, 2023, to complete their projects.

To apply, visit the Kentucky Division for Air Quality's website by clicking here.

