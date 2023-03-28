New hourly rate announced for some deputy jailers in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a new incentive to become a deputy jailer in Daviess County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Daviess County Detention Center announced a new hourly pay rate for deputy jailers working second and third shifts.
Deputy jailers at the Daviess County Detention Center working seconds and thirds now start at $19 per hour before overtime. Officials at the jail say the hourly rate could increase to $20 after one year of service, based on several factors like attendance and performance.
Other incentives to become a deputy jailer include sick leave, paid time off, gym memberships, and benefits.
If you're interested in applying, just visit daviessky.org/jail.