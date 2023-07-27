New information released on deaths of missing McLean County women

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities have released more information on the deaths of two missing women whose bodies were found in Webster County.
As we reported, authorities had been searching for 59-year-old Reginia Payne and 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes for days before their bodies were discovered in a submerged SUV.
Authorities in Webster County told 44News Thursday that preliminary autopsy results for both women showed their deaths were consistent with drowning.
We're told that the deaths are being considered accidental.
At the time of their disappearance, the mother and daughter had last been seen in Owensboro.
Investigators tracked the women's SUV to the Green River by pinging a cell phone signal and then using sonar equipment.