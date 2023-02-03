New initiative to combat the fentanyl epidemic in Kentucky is underway

There is a new initiative to combat the fentanyl epidemic in Kentucky.
As part of the launch, the state's attorney general held a round-table discussion with police and other leaders in Kenton county.
A similar meeting is slated for later in the month in Pendleton county.
Operation Fight Fentanyl looks to attack the opioid epidemic by engaging with communities to hear how they have been impacted and what steps can be taken to beat it.
More than 70% of overdose deaths in the state were linked to fentanyl in 2022.