New online job portal launched in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a new online tool for job seekers in Hopkins County.
The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation announced the launch of the new online job portal on Friday.
If you're in the Hopkins County area and in need of work, you can visit hopkinscokyjobs.com and used to search bar to find job openings.
The economic development corporation says that the tool provides a comprehensive list of updated job openings, meaning individuals in need of employment can save time and gain better access to exciting career opportunities.