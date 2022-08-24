New program providing fresh fruits and vegetables for students in Hopkins County

Students at two schools in Hopkins County, Kentucky, will now have access to more fresh fruits and vegetables through a new program made possibly by grant funding.
The Hopkins County Board of Education was awarded the "Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant" from the Division of School and Community Nutrition, Kentucky Department of Education, and U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The grant funding went to two school: Grapevine Elementary, which received $23,925, and Pride Elementary, which received $30,075 - for a combined $54,000.
The USDA says the program provides fresh fruits and vegetables to students throughout the day.
“I am excited to add Grapevine Elementary to the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for this school year. Pride Elementary School was our pilot program school last year and it was a great success. This program creates healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices. The FFVP also expands the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience. Have you ever tried Dragon Fruit? Well, our students will get to try it this month with this program. This program makes a difference in students' diets to impact their present and future health.”
According to the USDA, schools can use the grant funding to purchase through wholesalers, brokers, local grocery stores, or other retailers. Schools can also use the funds to support local agricultural producers by buying fresh produce at farmers’ markets and orchards, or by purchasing directly from growers in their community.
For more information on the program, visit the USDA website or check out the fact sheet below.