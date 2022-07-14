New spay/neuter clinic opens at Daviess County Animal Shelter

Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, celebrated the opening of a new spay/neuter clinic on Thursday morning.
Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court gathered at the Daviess County Animal Care & Control location at 2620 KY Highway 81 on Thursday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the new spay/neuter clinic, which is a 1,900 square-foot addition to the existing animal shelter.
Officials say the new facility will expand availability of low-cost spay and neuter services, with to goal of reducing the overpopulation of dogs and cats in the area.
"It's something that Daviess County has needed for a while," Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. "It's something that we avoided doing because we didn't want to interfere with our vets and their businesses here in Daviess County, but it just got to the point where there were too few vets, there were too few folks around to take care of the animals."
In addition to pets at the Daviess County Animal Shelter, the clinic will serve other rescue organizations.
For general inquiries about spay/neuter, contact Spay-A-Stray at 270-925-1720.