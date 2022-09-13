New tools from NASA allow Owensboro students the experience of space

I-Middle School Students will be taking a trip to space in a brand new planetarium.
Owensboro Innovation Middle School was recently awarded a $41,000 grant for the purchase of a NASA Star-Lab System.
The Star Lab is an inflatable planetarium that teachers will place in their classrooms, essentially taking students to space.
Teachers at the school say, they are excited for this new interactive tool to arrive.
They are hoping to have the planetarium ready to go before the students leave for Christmas break.