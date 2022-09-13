 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New tools from NASA allow Owensboro students the experience of space

  • Updated
  • 0
Innovation Middle School Owensboro
Tommy Mason

I-Middle School Students will be taking a trip to space in a brand new planetarium.

Owensboro Innovation Middle School was recently awarded a $41,000 grant for the purchase of a NASA Star-Lab System.

The Star Lab is an inflatable planetarium that teachers will place in their classrooms, essentially taking students to space.

Teachers at the school say, they are excited for this new interactive tool to arrive.

They are hoping to have the planetarium ready to go before the students leave for Christmas break.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you