Nine fatalities reported after two military helicopters crash in western Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEVV) — U.S. Army and law enforcement continue to investigate the crash of two military helicopters in western Kentucky.
The crash took place southwest of Cadiz, Kentucky in Trigg County.
The 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky confirmed late Wednesday night that two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a "routine training mission."
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement that "fatalities are expected" in the accident.
CBS affiliate WTVF later reported that nine deaths were confirmed in the crash.
