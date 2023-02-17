No injuries after large house fire on North Green Street in Henderson

Firefighters in Henderson, Kentucky are at the scene of a house fire on North Green Street.
The Henderson Fire Department said around 9:20 a.m. that crews were on their way to a home on North Green Street near 8th Street.
HFD says the first arriving officer reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They say low smoke across Green Street was causing visibility issues, requiring the street to be closed, but the road has since reopened.
Officials tell us that the house is a total loss, but that the homeowner was located and no one was injured.
It's not clear what caused the fire at this time, but you can stay with us on-air and online for updates.