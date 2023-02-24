No injuries reported after Thursday night fire in Muhlenberg County

No one was injured in a Thursday night fire that happened in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.
The Greenville Fire Department says it was called to help with the fire around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
According to GFD, it happened at a manufactured home on Vineyard Street in Powderly.
The fire department says that bystanders reported an elderly man was possibly trapped inside. They say the Central City Fire Department arrived at the scene and helped with search and fire attack efforts.
GFD says no one was found inside during the searches, and that the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.
No firefighters or residents were injured.