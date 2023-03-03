Numerous roads closed in Daviess County because of high waters

Drivers in Daviess County, Kentucky, should be aware of multiple road closures caused by high waters Friday.
County officials shared a list of high water closings on Friday after storms swept through the Tri-State area.
Here's the current list of closings:
East:
- East Marksberry Rd.
- Pleasant Point
- King Rd.
- Old Hwy 54
- Millers Mill Rd.
- Old State Rd.
- Deserter Creek Rd.
- Oklahoma Laffoon Rd.
- Boston Laffon
- Jack Hinton Rd.
- Short Station Rd.
- Yelvington Knottsville Rd.
- Karns Grove Rd.
Central:
- Sutherland Rd.
- Redhill Maxwell Rd.
- Keller Rd.
- Fisher Rd.
- Ben Ford Rd.
- North Jackson Rd.
West:
- Flat Lick Rd.
If you see high water over a roadway, officials say not to try and drive through it.