Official lineup announced for 2023 Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Organizers of this year's Owensboro Air Show have announced the official lineup for the show.
The 2023 lineup is:
- Air Force Thunderbirds
- Wings of Blue - USAF Parachute Team
- Kevin Coleman
- Bill Stein Airshows
- Army Aviation Heritage Foundation
- Aeroshell Aerobatic Team
- GhostWriter Airshows
- Gregory W Colyer/Ace Maker Airshows
While the iconic Blue Angels aren't a part of this year's lineup, officials had previously said that they would be included in the 2024 show.
The 2023 Owensboro Air Show will take place from Sept. 15 - Sept 17.
For a full schedule of events, visit owensboroairshow.com/schedule. You can also buy tickets for reserved seating here.