Officials break ground on I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky were joined by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday to break ground on a large project.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX), which eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana.
Kentucky's governor, alongside Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces Wednesday to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
“This is a monumental day,” Gov. Beshear said. “My family roots in western Kentucky go back for generations. I know how long people in this area have waited to see this bridge, and I know how much it means to them. That’s why completing this important interstate connection has been a priority for my administration."
The I-69 ORX project is divided into three sections for construction. It includes an extension of over six miles of I-69, new interchanges with US 41 and US 60, and a reconstructed KY 351 interchange.
More information about the project can be found at I69ohiorivercrossing.com.