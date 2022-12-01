Officials share safety tips after charging cell phone starts fire in Henderson County

Fire officials are sharing some important reminders after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue shared the tips on Thursday after responding to a 911 call for a cell phone on fire.
When crews got to the scene, they say the fire was out. They say it started after the cell phone was left charging on the counter, and that it appears as if the battery overheated and caught fire.
Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue says that when charging your phone or tablet, you should...
- Keep charging devices away from wet locations
- Never lay a charging device on a couch, mattress, pillow, etc.
- Monitor charging devices for excessive heat
- Only use your factory-supplied charger
- Never use damaged chargers
- Avoid plugging charges into extension cords
- Never charge your device in a hazardous area
- Never leave a device charging while you're not home