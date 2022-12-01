 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey,
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois,
counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri,
Perry County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Officials share safety tips after charging cell phone starts fire in Henderson County

  • Updated
Photo of cell phone fire shared by Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue

Fire officials are sharing some important reminders after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky.

Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue shared the tips on Thursday after responding to a 911 call for a cell phone on fire.

When crews got to the scene, they say the fire was out. They say it started after the cell phone was left charging on the counter, and that it appears as if the battery overheated and caught fire.

Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue says that when charging your phone or tablet, you should...

  1. Keep charging devices away from wet locations
  2. Never lay a charging device on a couch, mattress, pillow, etc.
  3. Monitor charging devices for excessive heat
  4. Only use your factory-supplied charger
  5. Never use damaged chargers
  6. Avoid plugging charges into extension cords
  7. Never charge your device in a hazardous area
  8. Never leave a device charging while you're not home

