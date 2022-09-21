 Skip to main content
Ohio County authorities asking for help finding missing woman

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard (Ohio County Sheriff's Office photo)

Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it's currently looking for Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard after being contacted by her family.

According to OCSO, Howard's family says they haven't seen or talked to her since the first week of August.

The sheriff's office says her last-known location was in the 4000 block of SR 505 N in the Olaton area, where she was seen walking towards the Horse Branch area.

Anyone who has seen Howard or has information on her whereabouts should call Sergeant Chris Matthews with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.

