...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Ohio County gets emergency funds for drainage structure repairs

  Updated
  • 0
ohio-county-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

Ohio County, Kentucky is getting emergency funds that will be used for drainage structure repairs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says it approved the county's request for $2,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds, which will be used for drainage structure repairs.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Ohio County to repair and maintain the drainage structure connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The drainage structure repairs funded by the emergency money will take place on Terra Lane.

