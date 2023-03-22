Ohio County gets emergency funds for drainage structure repairs

Ohio County, Kentucky is getting emergency funds that will be used for drainage structure repairs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says it approved the county's request for $2,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds, which will be used for drainage structure repairs.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Ohio County to repair and maintain the drainage structure connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The drainage structure repairs funded by the emergency money will take place on Terra Lane.